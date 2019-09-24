The Seahawks are finalizing a trade to send tight end Nick Vannett to the Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

According to Schefter, the move likely comes after Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who is battling a shoulder sprain, was spotted on Tuesday with his shoulder in a sling.

SI's Albert Breer reported that the Steelers are sending a fifth-round pick to Seattle for Vannett.

Vannett, 26, was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State, where he registered 585 yards on 55 receptions and six touchdowns.

Vannett signed a four-year, $3.05 million contract with the Seahawks on May 6, 2016 but totaled just 32 yards on three receptions his rookie season. He was slated as the third tight end on the depth chart in 2017 and had 12 catches for 124 yards and a score, playing in 15 games and starting two.

Vannett finished the 2018 season with a career-high 29 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's recorded four catches for 38 yards so far in 2019.

The Seahawks will play the Cardinals next on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.