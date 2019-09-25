The Patriots are signing quarterback Cody Kessler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kessler will sit behind starting quarterback Tom Brady on New England's depth chart. He will battle rookie Jarrett Stidham for the backup role.

The USC product has logged 12 career starts since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. Kessler is 2–10 in his career and has thrown eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He went 0–8 with the Browns in 2016.

The Patriots enter Week 4 tied for first in the AFC East at 3–0. They have the NFL's best point differential at plus-89.

New England will face the 3–0 Bills on Sunday. Kickoff from Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo is slated for 1 p.m. ET.