Patriots Overtake Chiefs as Super Bowl LIV Favorites

The Patriots now sit at 7-2 to win Super Bowl LIV in February, per the Westgate Superbook. New England has overtaken the Chiefs, who were previously favored but are now sits 4-1 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February 2020.

The Patriots have cruised through three weeks, sitting at 3–0 following wins over the Steelers, Dolphins and Jets. Tom Brady and Co. sport a plus-89 point differential, the best in the NFL.

There's a considerable drop-off following the Patriots and Chiefs in the AFC odds. The Ravens have the next-best odds to win the Super Bowl of any AFC team, sitting at 20-1. The Texans are at 30-1.

New England is tied for the AFC East at 3–0. The Patriots will face the undefeated Bills on Sunday, with kickoff from Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo slated for 1 p.m. ET.