The Patriots are expected to sign veteran kicker Mike Nugent after placing Stephen Gostowski on injured reserve, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Nugent, 37, was the most experienced kicker out of the seven New England tried out over the last two days. He beat out Kai Forbath, Blair Walsh, Elliot Fry, Matthew Wright, Younghoe Koo and Josh Gable for the job. Schefter reported later that the Patriots were also planning on adding Koo to the practice squad.

The Patriots started their search for a new kicker after Gostowski, the team's all-time leader in points and field goals, suffered a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery. He missed his fourth PAT of the season in the Patriots' 16–10 win over the Bills on Sunday and was 7-of-8 on field goals this year.

Nugent is 253-of-311 on field goal attempts in his career, having kicked for the Jets, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bengals, Cowboys, Bears and Raiders. The Patriots are also adding Koo to their practice squad.

The Patriots are 4–0 and next face the Redskins on Sunday.