Josh Allen and the Bills look to remain ahead of the pack in the AFC wild-card chase when they host the Broncos on Sunday.

Buffalo (7-3) currently holds the first wild-card spot in the AFC and is also two games behind New England in the East. The Bills bounced back from a loss to Cleveland and took care of business on the road with a 37-20 victory at Miami last Sunday.

Allen matched a career-high with three touchdown passes, completing 21 of 33 for 256 yards, and also ran for a key fourth score in the third quarter to give Buffalo a 16-point lead. Two of Allen's scoring tosses went to John Brown, who finished with season highs of nine receptions and 137 yards.

Rookie running back Devin Singletary contributed 75 rushing yards, as coach Sean McDermott continues to establish the third-round pick as the featured back in Buffalo's offense over veteran Frank Gore. Singletary has totaled 212 of his 384 yards in the last three games, while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The 36-year-old Gore, who finished with 27 yards on 11 carries, is 46 yards away from passing Barry Sanders (15,269) for third on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

Allen continues to have an upward trajectory in his second season, as his 10 TD passes match his total from last season in which he played 12 games. His completion percentage is also substantially better at 59.9% compared to 52.8 in his rookie season, and Allen needs 156 yards to better his total of 2,074 from 2018.

Meanwhile, Denver (3-7) is coming off a discouraging 27-23 loss at Minnesota last Sunday, in which it squandered a 16-point lead in the final 13:25. Brandon Allen helped stake the Broncos to a 20-0 halftime lead with a first-quarter touchdown pass, but the defense yielded three touchdowns in a 7:24 span of the fourth quarter.

Allen drove the Broncos as far as the Vikings' 4-yard line in the final minute, converting three times on fourth down, but three passes for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds fell incomplete.

He finished with 240 passing yards to go with a touchdown and interception in his second start since replacing the injured Joe Flacco, but it was not enough to prevent Denver from falling to 1-4 on the road.

Buffalo has won three of the last four meetings between the teams, including a 26-16 victory in Week 3 of the 2017 season.