The NFL is "hopeful and optimistic" that Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett will be on the field on opening day in 2020, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garrett will serve the first game of his indefinite suspension on Sunday as the Browns face the Dolphins. The Texas A&M product was suspended after hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet on Nov. 14.

The NFL heard Garrett's appeal on Nov. 21, but the league upheld its original ruling of an indefinite suspension. Garrett was also fined $45,623.

Garrett will meet with the commissioner's office during the offseason as a condition for his reinstatement. The NFL "wants to see how [Garrett] reacts to the lengthy suspension," before letting him back on the field, per Schefter.

In support of Garrett, Browns owner Dee Haslam wore a USA hat with the DE's No. 95 on it prior to Cleveland's victory over the Dolphins on Sunday.

2020 will mark Garrett's fourth season in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall pick has tallied 30.5 career sacks since entering the league in 2017.