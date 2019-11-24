Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks look to pick up where they left off as they come out of their bye week Sunday with a showdown against the Eagles.

Wilson and the Seahawks (8-2) are in the thick of both the NFC West and wild-card races, having dealt the S49ers their first loss of the season in a 27-24 road win on Nov. 11. Wilson shook off an interception in overtime to direct Seattle's game-winning drive, scrambling 18 yards on third down to help set up Jason Myers' 42-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Wilson did not have the greatest numbers, throwing for 232 yards and a touchdown. However, he kept multiple drives alive and ran for 53 yards, as Seattle converted 7 of 15 third-down plays in a balanced and hard-hitting game. Seattle, which is looking to extend its winning streak to four games, is one back of San Francisco for the division lead and currently holds the first wild-card spot in the NFC.

The victory also further burnished Wilson's MVP credentials–he leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes with only two interceptions and is eighth with 2,737 yards. Wilson has also been nearly flawless on the road in powering the Seahawks to a 5-0 mark outside CenturyLink Field, completing 74.7% of his passes for 1,249 yards and nine TDs against one interception in 150 attempts.

Wilson also made the most of recent acquisition Josh Gordon, whose two catches in his Seahawks debut both resulted in third-down conversions. Gordon had been cut by the New England Patriots on Oct. 31 after totaling 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games, before missing two contests with knee and hamstring injuries.

The Eagles (5-5) are trying to stay in the NFC East title chase as they enter this contest one game behind the Cowboys for the lead. Philadelphia was denied its first three-game winning streak of the season by the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, losing 17-10 at home last Sunday. Doug Pederson's team failed to gain much traction offensively, finishing with 255 yards, while going 3-for-13 on third down.

Seattle has won four straight over Philadelphia, including a 24-10 victory at home in Week 13 in 2017. Wilson threw three touchdown passes, offsetting a 348-yard effort by Eagles counterpart Carson Wentz.