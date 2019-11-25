Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks missed Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an anxiety-related illness, he shared on Twitter.

Brooks has been open about his battles with an anxiety condition. He last missed a game due to the issue in 2016, when he was out for three games as a member of the Houston Texans. He has missed fives games in total due to anxiety-related illness.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has also been afflicted by anxiety and the two players have said they often joke about vomiting before games. Johnson was ruled out of Sunday's game due to a concussion.

"I'd like to address what happened yesterday," he wrote in a Twitter note. "I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn't go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn't able to do it. Make no mistake, I'm NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I've had this under control for a couple of years, and had a set back yesterday. The only thing I'm upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn't able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn't go unnoticed."

Head coach Doug Pederson says the team supports Brooks in his battle.

The Eagles lost 17–9 on Sunday.