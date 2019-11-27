It's time for one of America's greatest traditions–Thanksgiving Day football. The Lions and Cowboys will play in their annual afternoon games and the Falcons will host the primetime matchup.

Detroit has played every year on Thanksgiving since 1934 after owner George A. Richards decided the team could draw a bigger crowd by playing on the holiday. The team was struggling to even get 15,000 fans to show up for games, and Richards worked hard to get the game on the radio. His idea worked and the Lions garnered national attention thanks to being broadcasted across the country on the radio. The team sold out its 26,000 tickets and a tradition was born.

In 1966, Dallas' general manager Tex Schramm also wanted the Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving to generate national appeal for the team. The game turned out to be a huge hit among Texans when 80,259 fans packed the Cotton Bowl and set a new attendance record.

This year, the Lions will play the Bears, the same team they faced in their first Thanksgiving game. Dallas will host the Bills before the Falcons take on the Saints.

Here's how to watch every game on Thanksgiving:

Bears vs. Lions:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Bills vs. Cowboys:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Saints vs. Falcons:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.