Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Two playoff-hopeful teams seeking a stamp of legitimacy at the other's expense face off in Dallas on Thanksgiving when the Cowboys host the Bills.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Nov. 28

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Cowboys (6–5) still lead the NFC East by one game over the Eagles but squandered a chance to bolster their playoff fortune with a 13–9 loss at New England on Sunday. Dallas' defense did its job, limiting the Patriots to 282 yards and holding them to 3 of 14 on third down, but New England's defense performed better. The Cowboys converted just 2 of 13 third downs and failed to reach the end zone.

Coach Jason Garrett also came under fire for opting for a fourth-quarter field goal by Brett Maher with 6:09 to play rather than continue driving for a potential game-tying touchdown on 4th-and-7 from the Patriots' 11-yard line. Dallas had one meaningful opportunity after that and failed to get beyond its own 25 before turning the ball over on downs.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was particularly displeased at the special teams unit, which allowed the Patriots to block a first-quarter punt that set up a short field and accounted for the only touchdown of the game. Though not calling out special teams coach Rich Bisaccia by name, Jones told the media it’s "100% coaching."

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott moved the ball at times, but top receiver Amari Cooper was completely neutralized by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Cooper failed to record a catch for just the fourth time in his career, as Prescott looked his way just twice. Elliott finished with 86 yards on 21 carries, moving within 81 of his third 1,000-yard season.

Dallas' loss meant Buffalo (8–3) remained two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East, but the Bills are also two games clear of the AFC field for the first wild-card spot. Sean McDermott's team used the elements to its advantage Sunday in a windy 20–3 victory over Denver at home, rushing for a season-best 244 yards and holding the Broncos to 134 overall.

Josh Allen threw for a pair of second-half touchdowns and scrambled for 56 yards, while rookie Devin Singletary and veteran Frank Gore did the bulk of the groundwork and combined for 171 yards on 36 carries. Singletary had a season-best 106 yards, while Gore moved ahead of Barry Sanders into third place on the all-time rushing list with 15,289 after picking up 65 of his own.

Last year, the Cowboys improved to 31–19–1 on Thanksgiving with a 31–23 victory last year over the Redskins. The Bills are 1–2 all-time on Thanksgiving and will make their first appearance on the holiday since a 35–21 loss at Detroit in 1994.