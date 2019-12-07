Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets will be without one of their key offensive players on Sunday against the Dolphins as Le’Veon Bell was downgraded from questionable to out, the team announced Saturday.

Bell was sent home Friday with an illness, missing his second straight day of practice.

Bell has been in the middle of one of the worst statistical seasons in his career. He’s rushed for only 589 yards on 183 carries, a career-low 3.2 yard-per-carry average. He has 55 receptions, the second most on the team, but he’s averaging only 83 total yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Michigan State product, who signed a free agent contract worth $52.5 million over four years this past offseason, had just 10 carries in New York’s 22-6 loss to Cincinnati last week.

“I would love to put the game on my back and take games over,” Bell said on his weekly podcast on Sirius XM. “I haven't had one of those games this year yet. A lot of people don't think I'm the same player or that I can't do that. That's just because I haven't had the opportunity really to show. As time goes on, we'll get better. We'll find a way to make things shake."