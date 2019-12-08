Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Even after a win, the Cleveland Browns have found themselves in a bit of trouble. Following Cleveland's 27-19 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed a recent report regarding Odell Beckham Jr. dealing with a lingering sports hernia injury.

"It wasn't handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is," Mayfield said after the game. "I think it could have been addressed earlier on."

But the Browns QB later took to Twitter to clarify his remarks.

Sunday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham has battled a "painful sports hernia injury" since training camp. The Cleveland WR later told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he has made no decision regarding possible surgery.

While Beckham has not missed a game in 2019 despite the injury, the wide receiver has reportedly been talking to other teams throughout the season about his desire to leave Cleveland. According to Fox Sports's Jay Glazer, Beckham has been telling players and coaches "come get me out of here" before and during games.

Following his comments earlier this week about his future in Cleveland, Beckham took to Twitter to clarify his remarks.

Beckham entered Sunday averaging a career-low 67.1 yards per game in 2019. After only two catches for 39 yards against the Bengals, he now has just 59 catches for 844 yards this season.

Mayfield finished with only 192 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in Cleveland's sixth win of the season.