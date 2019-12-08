Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are looking to stay in the playoff hunt with a win over the Lions on Sunday.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

With their 37–30 loss to the Seahawks last week, the Vikings (8–4) fell behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North by one game. While they have some work to do to regain their lead in the division, they have a high chance of getting back in the win column at home this week. Not only do they come up against a team with just three wins on the season, but they've been a perfect 5–0 at home so far this season.

For the Lions (3–8–1), the rest of this season is clearly about preparing for the future and identifying what path to head down. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be 32 when the 2020 season begins. The 11-year QB signed a five-year contract extension ahead of the 2017 season, giving him three years left on his current deal. Will the Lions continue to lean on and build around the veteran or is it time to rethink the foundation of the team? Those will be the questions facing the franchise in the coming months as it closes out a disappointing season.