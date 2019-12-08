Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to maintain their hold on the NFC North and take a big step towards clinching a playoff berth, the Packers will try to take care of business Sunday and deny the Redskins a third straight victory.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Green Bay (9–3) grabbed sole possession of first place in the North on Sunday with an easy 31–13 road victory over the Giants. On Monday, the team moved one game clear of Minnesota on when the Vikings lost at Seattle. The Packers play all three division rivals to close the season, having already swept their first run to claim the inside track to the title and at least one home postseason game.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While Matt LaFleur's team cannot clinch a playoff berth with a victory, Green Bay needs a win to stay in the chase for the first round bye awarded to the top two teams in the conference. The Packers are one game back of fellow division leaders New Orleans and Seattle, as well as San Francisco, which handed them a 37–8 beating in Week 12.

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from the loss to the 49ers in strong fashion, throwing for 243 yards and four touchdowns in snowy conditions more suitable to Green Bay than New York. He cleared 3,000 passing yards for the 10th time in his career and can overtake both Vinny Testaverde (46,233) and Carson Palmer (46,247) for 12th on the NFL's all-time passing yards list if he throws for 239 or more yards in this contest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Though Washington's back-to-back wins are too little, too late for the playoff race, there is at least some optimism in the nation's capital. The Redskins (3–9) played spoiler to perfection last Sunday at Carolina, effectively ending the Panthers' playoff hopes with a 29–21 road win.

Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson formed a devastating tandem at running back, combining for 228 yards and three touchdowns. That allowed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to be efficient, as he completed 13 of 25 passes for 147 yards despite being sacked five times.

Guice finished with a season-high 129 yards on just 10 carries, highlighted by a 60-yard burst. The 34-year-old Peterson did his damage on 13 rushes, finishing one yard shy of his third 100-yard game this season. Peterson is 40 yards shy of becoming the sixth player in NFL history to reach 14,000 yards and 142 from passing Curtis Martin for fifth all-time.