Currently the hottest team in the NFC, the Seahawks have the chance to clinch a playoff berth and deal the Rams a crippling blow to their postseason hopes Sunday night in a critical divisional showdown.

The Seahawks (10–2) have won five straight after holding off the Minnesota Vikings 37–30 on Monday night and technically lead the NFC West by virtue of their Week 10 win over the 49ers. Seattle, which is currently the No. 2 seed in the conference, featured a balanced offense that rolled up 444 yards, as Russell Wilson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Carson ran for 102 and a score.

Seattle's defense and special teams also recorded two key second-half takeaways that resulted in 10 points, part of a stretch in which the Seahawks scored 24 consecutive points to erase a 17–10 halftime deficit. Pete Carroll's team has forced 15 turnovers during its winning streak and ranks fifth in the league with a plus-10 turnover margin.

Wilson reclaimed the NFL lead for touchdown passes with 26 and remains in the hunt for the MVP award. He's also seventh in the league with 3,177 yards. With his fifth 100-yard game of the season, Carson moved within 19 of his second straight 1,000-yard campaign. Seattle is fifth in the league in scoring at 27.4 points per game, including 29.6 per contest during its winning streak.

All Seattle needs is a win or a tie to clinch a postseason spot for the seventh time in eight seasons and eighth in 10 seasons under Carroll. The coach is also seeking his 100th regular-season victory with the Seahawks after already notching his seventh 10-win season in eight years.

The Rams' bid to defend their conference title would get a major boost with a victory in this game since a third straight division title looks to be out of reach. Los Angeles (7–5) is one game behind Minnesota for the second wild card spot after beating Arizona last Sunday. The Rams are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since beating Atlanta and Cincinnati in Weeks 7 and 8.

Jared Goff made quick work of the Cardinals' secondary, throwing for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Rams finished with a season-high 549 yards. Todd Gurley had a solid outing for the second time in three games, finishing with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown while matching a season-high with three runs of 10 or more yards.

The challenge for Sean McVay's team, as it has been for much of the season, has been putting together such efforts against the NFL's best. Four of the Rams' five losses have come against teams with winning records, and they are 2–4 against teams with .500 or better records.

Wilson rallied Seattle to a 30–29 win at home in Week 5 against the Rams with his five-yard touchdown pass to Carson with 2:28 to provide the winning margin. Goff put the Rams into a position to win the game, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play.

Seattle has not swept the season series from the Rams since 2013 when they were in St. Louis.