Former Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins is likely to join a "playoff contender" as soon as Week 16, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins can join a new team as early as Monday. The Chiefs and Texans are among the contending teams who may put in a claim for Jenkins, per Schefter. Any team that claims Jenkins would owe him $1.2 million through 2019 in addition to $11.25 million in 2020.

New York waived Jenkins on Friday after the cornerback used a slur in a Twitter exchange with a fan. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur met with Jenkins on Wednesday, and the team chose to release Jenkins for his "the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language," per a team statement.

Jenkins played four seasons in New York from 2016-19. He was a Pro Bowler in his first season with the Giants, and the eight-year veteran tallied 12 interceptions with the team.