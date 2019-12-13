Giants Maven
Giants Send Janoris Jenkins Packing

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

A day after Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins used a slur in a social media exchange with a fan and then compounded the issue by showing lack of sincere remorse, he's no longer a member of the Giants.

The team waived Jenkins on Friday, after he was put on the injury report this week with an ankle ailment.

“This was an organizational decision,” head coach Pat Shurmur said in the team issued statement. 

“From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

Jenkins pretty much sealed his fate during a five-minute media session with reporters in which he defended his choice of language, claiming that it’s “just the slang that I use.” 

When a reporter noted that it still didn't make it right, Jenkins replied, “I never said it was right, I said it was the slang that I use back home.”

 Jenkins also doubled down on his poor decision.

“Yeah, I regret it, but at the end of the day it’s my slang, so if you take it how you’re gonna take it then that’s on you,” said Jenkins 

“I don’t mean to offend nobody. My daddy always told me to speak freely and own up to what you say. So I always speak freely as a man, and I speak how I want to speak.”

Moments before the news, Jenkins, who earlier this season expressed frustration with how he's been used by the Giants, tweeted a couple of cryptic tweets.

Without Jenkins, the Giants will lean on their group of young cornerbacks, including rookies Julian Love, DeAndre Baker and Corey Ballentine, first-year pro Sam Beal, second-year veteran Grant Haley, and veteran Antonio Hamilton.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Cowboyup
Cowboyup

Readers

Couldn't the Giants have been just a tad smarter? Okay, they decide to rid the team of this guy. Did they consider a trade? Accomplish two goals at the same time? I'm not sure the benefits of the " high moral ground here" are as good as a draft pick. This was a minor, minor infraction.

ScottKennedy
ScottKennedy

Jenkins has been in the news for the wrong reasons since his days at Florida. He's supremely talented, and as he ages, hopefully he's set for life financially

