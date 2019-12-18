Fantasy Football: Week 16 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Week 16 fantasy football WR PPR rankings
- WR1 Michael Thomas @ TEN
- WR2 DeAndre Hopkins @ TB
- WR3 Davante Adams @ MIN
- WR4 Julio Jones vs. JAX
- WR5 Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
- WR6 Tyreek Hill @ CHI
- WR7 A.J. Brown vs. NO
- WR8 DeVante Parker vs. CIN
- WR9 Keenan Allen vs. OAK
- WR10 Amari Cooper @ PHI
- WR11 D.J. Moore @ IND
- WR12 Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
- WR13 Courtland Sutton vs. DET
- WR14 Stefon Diggs vs. GB
- WR15 Jarvis Landry vs. BAL
- WR16 Cooper Kupp @ SF
- WR17 Allen Robinson II vs. KC
- WR18 Kenny Golladay @ DEN
- WR19 Adam Thielen vs. GB
- WR20 Will Fuller V @ TB
- WR21 James Washington @ NYJ
- WR22 Tyler Boyd @ MIA
- WR23 Breshad Perriman vs. HOU
- WR24 T.Y. Hilton vs. CAR
- WR25 Mike Williams vs. OAK
- WR26 Michael Gallup @ PHI
- WR27 Chris Conley @ ATL
- WR28 Dede Westbrook @ ATL
- WR29 Zach Pascal vs. CAR
- WR30 Christian Kirk @ SEA
- WR31 DK Metcalf vs. ARI
- WR32 Robby Anderson vs. PIT
- WR33 Anthony Miller vs. KC
- WR34 Darius Slayton @ WAS
- WR35 Robert Woods @ SF
- WR36 Russell Gage vs. JAX
- WR37 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. BAL
- WR38 Julian Edelman vs. BUF
- WR39 Emmanuel Sanders vs. LAR
- WR40 Jamison Crowder vs. PIT
- WR41 Sterling Shepard @ WAS
- WR42 Kenny Stills @ TB
- WR43 Danny Amendola @ DEN
- WR44 Tyrell Williams @ LAC
- WR45 Curtis Samuel @ IND
- WR46 Diontae Johnson @ NYJ
- WR47 Justin Watson vs. HOU
- WR48 Marquise Brown @ CLE
- WR49 Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
- WR50 Larry Fitzgerald @ SEA
- WR51 Sammy Watkins @ CHI
- WR52 Corey Davis vs. NO
- WR53 Mohamed Sanu vs. BUF
- WR54 Keelan Cole @ ATL
- WR55 Greg Ward vs. DAL
- WR56 Allen Lazard @ MIN
- WR57 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vs. DAL
- WR58 Tim Patrick vs. DET
- WR59 Albert Wilson vs. CIN
- WR60 Cole Beasley @ NE
- WR61 Randall Cobb @ PHI
- WR62 Chris Lacy @ DEN
- WR63 N'Keal Harry vs. BUF
- WR64 Alex Erickson @ MIA
- WR65 Golden Tate @ WAS
- WR66 John Brown @ NE
- WR67 Pharoh Cooper @ SEA
- WR68 Brandin Cooks @ SF
- WR69 Malik Turner vs. ARI
- WR70 Hunter Renfrow @ LAC
- WR71 Marcus Johnson vs. CAR
- WR72 Mecole Hardman @ CHI
- WR73 John Ross @ MIA
- WR74 Kendrick Bourne vs. LAR
- WR75 Tre'Quan Smith @ TEN
- WR76 Kelvin Harmon vs. NYG
- WR77 Tajae Sharpe vs. NO
- WR78 Damiere Byrd @ SEA
- WR79 Jarius Wright @ IND
- WR80 Willie Snead IV @ CLE
- WR81 Zay Jones @ LAC
- WR82 Isaiah McKenzie @ NE
- WR83 Cordarrelle Patterson vs. KC
- WR84 Damion Ratley vs. BAL
- WR85 Geronimo Allison @ MIN
- WR86 Andy Isabella @ SEA
- WR87 Allen Hurns vs. CIN
- WR88 Vyncint Smith vs. PIT
- WR89 Demarcus Robinson @ CHI
- WR90 Isaiah Ford vs. CIN
- WR91 DaeSean Hamilton vs. DET
- WR92 Ted Ginn Jr. @ TEN
- WR93 Miles Boykin @ CLE
- WR94 C.J. Board @ ATL
- WR95 Josh Reynolds @ SF
- WR96 David Moore vs. ARI
- WR97 Jakobi Meyers vs. BUF
- WR98 Seth Roberts @ CLE
- WR99 Tevin Jones @ NYJ
