Fantasy Football: Week 16 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy

Week 16 fantasy football WR PPR rankings

WR1 Michael Thomas @ TEN

WR2 DeAndre Hopkins @ TB

WR3 Davante Adams @ MIN

WR4 Julio Jones vs. JAX

WR5 Terry McLaurin vs. NYG

WR6 Tyreek Hill @ CHI

WR7 A.J. Brown vs. NO

WR8 DeVante Parker vs. CIN

WR9 Keenan Allen vs. OAK

WR10 Amari Cooper @ PHI

WR11 D.J. Moore @ IND

WR12 Tyler Lockett vs. ARI

WR13 Courtland Sutton vs. DET

WR14 Stefon Diggs vs. GB

WR15 Jarvis Landry vs. BAL

WR16 Cooper Kupp @ SF

WR17 Allen Robinson II vs. KC

WR18 Kenny Golladay @ DEN

WR19 Adam Thielen vs. GB

WR20 Will Fuller V @ TB

WR21 James Washington @ NYJ

WR22 Tyler Boyd @ MIA

WR23 Breshad Perriman vs. HOU

WR24 T.Y. Hilton vs. CAR

WR25 Mike Williams vs. OAK

WR26 Michael Gallup @ PHI

WR27 Chris Conley @ ATL

WR28 Dede Westbrook @ ATL

WR29 Zach Pascal vs. CAR

WR30 Christian Kirk @ SEA

WR31 DK Metcalf vs. ARI

WR32 Robby Anderson vs. PIT

WR33 Anthony Miller vs. KC

WR34 Darius Slayton @ WAS

WR35 Robert Woods @ SF

WR36 Russell Gage vs. JAX

WR37 Odell Beckham Jr. vs. BAL

WR38 Julian Edelman vs. BUF

WR39 Emmanuel Sanders vs. LAR

WR40 Jamison Crowder vs. PIT

WR41 Sterling Shepard @ WAS

WR42 Kenny Stills @ TB

WR43 Danny Amendola @ DEN

WR44 Tyrell Williams @ LAC

WR45 Curtis Samuel @ IND

WR46 Diontae Johnson @ NYJ

WR47 Justin Watson vs. HOU

WR48 Marquise Brown @ CLE

WR49 Deebo Samuel vs. LAR

WR50 Larry Fitzgerald @ SEA

WR51 Sammy Watkins @ CHI

WR52 Corey Davis vs. NO

WR53 Mohamed Sanu vs. BUF

WR54 Keelan Cole @ ATL

WR55 Greg Ward vs. DAL

WR56 Allen Lazard @ MIN

WR57 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside vs. DAL

WR58 Tim Patrick vs. DET

WR59 Albert Wilson vs. CIN

WR60 Cole Beasley @ NE

WR61 Randall Cobb @ PHI

WR62 Chris Lacy @ DEN

WR63 N'Keal Harry vs. BUF

WR64 Alex Erickson @ MIA

WR65 Golden Tate @ WAS

WR66 John Brown @ NE

WR67 Pharoh Cooper @ SEA

WR68 Brandin Cooks @ SF

WR69 Malik Turner vs. ARI

WR70 Hunter Renfrow @ LAC

WR71 Marcus Johnson vs. CAR

WR72 Mecole Hardman @ CHI

WR73 John Ross @ MIA

WR74 Kendrick Bourne vs. LAR

WR75 Tre'Quan Smith @ TEN

WR76 Kelvin Harmon vs. NYG

WR77 Tajae Sharpe vs. NO

WR78 Damiere Byrd @ SEA

WR79 Jarius Wright @ IND

WR80 Willie Snead IV @ CLE

WR81 Zay Jones @ LAC

WR82 Isaiah McKenzie @ NE

WR83 Cordarrelle Patterson vs. KC

WR84 Damion Ratley vs. BAL

WR85 Geronimo Allison @ MIN

WR86 Andy Isabella @ SEA

WR87 Allen Hurns vs. CIN

WR88 Vyncint Smith vs. PIT

WR89 Demarcus Robinson @ CHI

WR90 Isaiah Ford vs. CIN

WR91 DaeSean Hamilton vs. DET

WR92 Ted Ginn Jr. @ TEN

WR93 Miles Boykin @ CLE

WR94 C.J. Board @ ATL

WR95 Josh Reynolds @ SF

WR96 David Moore vs. ARI

WR97 Jakobi Meyers vs. BUF

WR98 Seth Roberts @ CLE

WR99 Tevin Jones @ NYJ

