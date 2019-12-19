Who's getting a W in Week 16? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

It's Week 16! With just two weeks left in the regular season, our pick 'em championship is still very much up for grabs. This week our staff is split on the big Vikings-Packers game on Monday night and the majority of us see the underdog Eagles beating the Cowboys in Philly. And the top two pickers in our standings have the Bills taking down the Patriots on Saturday.

There are 16 games each week for the rest of the season. Let's make some picks.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.

And here are the standings heading into the week.

