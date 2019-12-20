Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock

The Steelers have cut safety Kameron Kelly following his arrest after an alleged altercation with police at a bar on Friday morning.

Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest after police said he refused to leave Mario's South Side Saloon in Pittsburgh, according to the Associated Press.

According to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by the AP, a bar employee called police after Kelly became disorderly. Police said the employee told them Kelly threatened to slap him for skipping the safety's song on the jukebox.

Authorities said Kelly became aggressive with officers outside the bar when one accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman while confronting the Steelers player. Kelly said the woman was with him and he became belligerent. Police said Kelly resisted arrest and was punched multiple times by an officer during the struggle.

ESPN reports Kelly was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital for a split lip and then taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The Steelers have not commented on Kelly's arrest.

Kelly has one interception in 14 games with the Steelers this season. He made the team out of training camp as a free agent. Pittsburgh announced it promoted safety Marcus Allen after waiving Kelly.