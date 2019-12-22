Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

It is a simple path for the Seattle Seahawks to the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs: win their final two games, starting with Sunday’s clash against the Arizona Cardinals.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Seahawks are one of four NFC teams at 11-3 and vying for the top seed in the NFC, along with division rival San Francisco, Green Bay and New Orleans. Seattle cannot clinch the NFC West ahead of its Week 17 showdown at home vs. the 49ers, but a loss could dramatically alter its chances of claiming a coveted bye into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Pete Carroll’s team bounced back from its worst loss of the season -- a 28-12 setback to the Los Angeles Rams -- by holding off the Carolina Panthers 30-24 on the road last Sunday. Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Carson rushed for 133 and had two scores of his own, as Seattle built a 20-point fourth quarter lead.

Wilson is 292 yards from his third career 4,000-yard season and first since 2016. He is also two TD tosses from a third-straight year with at least 30 and fourth overall. Wilson, though, has had mixed results against Arizona at home, winning just three of seven matchups with in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks will have to go deeper into their receiving corps the rest of the season and the playoffs after Josh Gordon was suspended by the league indefinitely on Monday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon, who was acquired midseason from the New England Patriots, had seven catches for 139 yards in five games.

Top wideout Tyler Lockett has already set career bests in receptions and yards, and needs six of the latter for his first 1,000-yard season. Lockett has 75 receptions and is coming off his fourth 100-yard game of the season after totaling eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown vs. Carolina.

Carson set a new single-season career high with 1,190 yards and enters this contest fourth in the league. He had 104 yards on 22 carries in Seattle’s 27-10 victory at Arizona in Week 4 and has rushed for 226 yards in his two career games against the Cardinals.

Arizona (4-9-1) will finish last in the NFC West for the second straight year, but did exceed its win total from 2018 after defeating the Cleveland Browns 38-24 last Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak. Kenyan Drake had the best game of his pro career, rushing for 137 yards and four touchdowns, as the Cardinals plowed through the Browns defense for 226 yards on the ground. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray chipped in a 35-yard scramble, while finishing with 56 yards on the ground and 219 yards and a touchdown in the air.