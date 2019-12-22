Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The paths of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears became linked three seasons ago when the Bears traded up to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted by the Chiefs after they, too, traded up in the first round in 2017.

The two signal-callers meet for the first time since being drafted second and 10th, respectively. Mahomes and the AFC West champion Chiefs face Trubisky and the Bears on Sunday night with a chance of securing no worse than a No. 3 seed.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The links between the organizations grew the year after the quarterbacks were drafted. Matt Nagy left the Chiefs after five seasons as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Andy Reid to take the Bears head coaching position. Nagy guided the Bears to a 12-4 mark in his first season and the NFC North title in 2018, but his second season has been starkly different.

The Bears (7-7) were mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoff race Sunday after their 21-13 loss at archrival Green Bay and Minnesota’s 39-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Trubisky, whose linear progress in his second year with Nagy has been stunted at times, threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted twice as a fourth quarter rally came up short.

The third-year quarterback had three chances to engineer a game-tying drive, but one ended with an interception, a second ended on downs, and a last-gasp series of laterals on the final play got the ball inside the Green Bay 10-yard line before it was lost on a fumble.

Meanwhile, Manhomes threw 50 touchdown passes alone in 2018 during his first full season as a starter, grasping the intricacies of Reid’s offense, while winning NFL MVP honors. This season has been more challenging for the 24-year-old, having missed two games with a knee injury, but he has still guided Kansas City (10-4) to an unprecedented fourth consecutive division title, matching predecessor Alex Smith by winning the last two.

Mahomes had an efficient and effective game in the snow Sunday, as the Chiefs cruised past Denver 23-3 at home. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as Travis Kelce had 11 receptions for a season-high 142 yards and Tyreek Hill caught both scoring passes.

The Chiefs are one game behind the New England Patriots for the No. 2 seed and a bye into the divisional round of the postseason, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their Week 14 win. Kansas City has also been far better defensively during its current four-game winning streak, not allowing more than 17 points in any game while forcing nine turnovers.

Kansas City is 2-4 in the Windy City, but recorded a 10-3 victory in its last visit in 2011.