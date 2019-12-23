Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While the 49ers were excited to eliminate the Rams from playoff contention on Saturday, the team was also focused on supporting third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard after his brother's death early that morning.

Following San Francisco's 34–31 win, coach Kyle Shanahan gave an emotional speech to honor Beathard and his brother, Clayton, who was stabbed to death outside of a Nashville bar.

"I didn't know what to say to you guys in the beginning in the day because you know what happened last night," Shanahan said.

"Having to go spend an hour with C.J. last night and just being with him during that. You guys know how tough it is for him and his family. ...I spent an hour with him last night, he was exactly what anyone of us would've been last night — distraught, struggling to talk.

"He barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped and just goes, 'You make sure the guys go out and win this game.' I didn't want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn’t mean anything compared to his brother, we all know that.

"But you guys also know C.J. And he's got our backs as much as any of us got his. It's a special day for us, I'm so thankful that you guys can do that for him because that was the last thing he said to me and I know that's still meant a lot to him so I appreciate you guys for that."

C.J. Beathard, who has served as the Niners' third-string quarterback and been inactive for all 14 games this season, missed Saturday's game to travel back to Nashville to be with his family.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed during an altercation that began at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday outside of the Dogwood Bar & Grill.

Police said the argument began over a woman inside the bar and turned into a larger fight involving more people outside. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital, according to Nashville police.

Clayton Beathard had just completed his junior season at Long Island University, where he played quarterback and appeared in seven games.

San Francisco released a statement on Saturday to show their support for the Beathard family.

"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton," the 49ers said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."