Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock

With the Seahawks in desperate need for a running back, Marshawn Lynch and Seattle are "open to a reunion," according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that Lynch "has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it."

The Seahawks are looking to add another running back after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise went down with season-ending injuries in their 27–13 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The team lost Rashaad Penny earlier this month when he tore his ACL in Week 14.

Lynch, 33, played for Seattle from 2010-15 and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the team in 2014. He rushed for 6,347 yards with 57 touchdowns during his six seasons with the franchise. Lynch retired from the NFL after the 2015 season but later applied for reinstatement in 2017. The Seahawks traded him to the Raiders, who he spent two seasons with in 2017-18 before retiring again.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that another former Seahawks running back, Robert Turbin, is also expected to visit with the team in the near future. He spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks after they drafted him in 2012 and served as Lynch's backup. Turbin, 30, has not played in over a year after being with the Colts from 2016-18. ESPN's Field Yates reported on Dec. 17 that Seattle worked out Turbin after Penny tore his ACL.