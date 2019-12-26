Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 fantasy football RB rankings:

•RB1 Christian McCaffrey, CAR

•RB2 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

•RB3 Alvin Kamara, NO

•RB4 Aaron Jones, GB

•RB5 Miles Sanders, PHI

•RB6 Nick Chubb, CLE

•RB7 Kenyan Drake, ARI

•RB8 Austin Ekeler, LAC

•RB9 Saquon Barkley, NYG

•RB10 Todd Gurley II, LAR

•RB11 Raheem Mostert, SF

•RB12 Joe Mixon, CIN

•RB13 Derrick Henry, TEN

•RB14 Leonard Fournette, JAC

•RB15 Phillip Lindsay, DEN

•RB16 Damien Williams, KC

•RB17 Melvin Gordon III, LAC

•RB18 Devonta Freeman, ATL

•RB19 Jamaal Williams, GB

•RB20 Le'Veon Bell, NYJ

•RB21 Tarik Cohen, CHI

•RB22 Kerryon Johnson, DET

•RB23 Marlon Mack, IND

•RB24 Sony Michel, NE

•RB25 Ronald Jones II, TB

•RB26 Kareem Hunt, CLE

•RB27 Ameer Abdullah, MIN

•RB28 James White, NE

•RB29 Mike Boone, MIN

•RB30 Travis Homer, SEA

•RB31 Adrian Peterson, WAS

•RB32 Royce Freeman, DEN

•RB33 Josh Jacobs, OAK

•RB34 Jaylen Samuels, PIT

•RB35 Patrick Laird, MIA

•RB36 Chris Thompson, WAS

•RB37 Rex Burkhead, NE

•RB38 Gus Edwards, BAL

•RB39 Justice Hill, BAL

•RB40 Matt Breida, SF

•RB41 Latavius Murray, NO

•RB42 Buddy Howell, HOU

•RB43 Jordan Wilkins, IND

•RB44 DeAndre Washington, OAK

•RB45 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU

•RB46 Frank Gore, BUF

•RB47 Peyton Barber, TB

•RB48 Devin Singletary, BUF

•RB49 Benny Snell, PIT

•RB50 David Montgomery, CHI

•RB51 Dion Lewis, TEN

•RB52 Boston Scott, PHI

•RB53 T.J. Yeldon, BUF

•RB54 Darwin Thompson, KC

•RB55 Brian Hill, ATL

•RB56 Nyheim Hines, IND

•RB57 Marshawn Lynch, SEA

•RB58 Tony Pollard, DAL

•RB59 Ty Johnson, DET

•RB60 Malcolm Brown, LAR

•RB61 Giovani Bernard, CIN

•RB62 David Johnson, ARI

•RB63 Dare Ogunbowale, TB

•RB64 Tevin Coleman, SF

•RB65 Kyle Juszczyk, SF

•RB66 Jalen Richard, OAK

•RB67 LeSean McCoy, KC

•RB68 De'Lance Turner, MIA

•RB69 Carlos Hyde, HOU

•RB70 Bo Scarbrough, DET

•RB71 Jordan Howard, PHI

