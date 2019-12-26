Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 fantasy football TE rankings:

•TE1 Travis Kelce, KC

•TE2 George Kittle, SF

•TE3 Tyler Higbee, LAR

•TE4 Dallas Goedert, PHI

•TE5 Austin Hooper, ATL

•TE6 Hayden Hurst, BAL

•TE7 Darren Waller, OAK

•TE8 O.J. Howard, TB

•TE9 Jack Doyle, IND

•TE10 Jonnu Smith, TEN

•TE11 Hunter Henry, LAC

•TE12 Tyler Eifert, CIN

•TE13 Jason Witten, DAL

•TE14 Noah Fant, DEN

•TE15 Jared Cook, NO

•TE16 Greg Olsen, CAR

•TE17 Kaden Smith, NYG

•TE18 Darren Fells, HOU

•TE19 Jacob Hollister, SEA

•TE20 Mike Gesicki, MIA

•TE21 Zach Ertz, PHI

•TE22 Kyle Rudolph, MIN

•TE23 Cameron Brate, TB

•TE24 Jimmy Graham, GB

•TE25 Seth DeValue, JAC

•TE26 Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS

•TE27 Irv Smith, MIN

•TE28 Dawson Knox, BUF

•TE29 Daniel Brown, NYJ

•TE30 Vance McDonald, PIT

•TE31 J.P. Holtz, CHI

•TE32 David Njoku, CLE

•TE33 Matt LaCosse, NE

•TE34 Blake Jarwin, DAL

•TE35 Charles Clay, ARI

•TE36 Gerald Everett, LAR

•TE37 Jordan Akins, HOU

•TE38 Jesse James, DET

•TE39 Anthony Firkser, TEN

•TE40 Logan Thomas, DET

•TE41 C.J. Uzomah, CIN

•TE42 Jeff Heuerman, DEN

•TE43 Nick O'Leary, JAC

•TE44 Blake Bell, KC

•TE45 Jaeden Graham, ATL

•TE46 Durham Smythe, MIA

•TE47 Josh Hill, NO

•TE48 Jesper Horsted, CHI

•TE49 Maxx Williams, ARI

•TE50 Marcedes Lewis, GB

•TE51 Derek Carrier, OAK

•TE52 Mo Alie-Cox, IND

•TE53 Ben Watson, NE

•TE54 Tyler Kroft, BUF

•TE55 Hale Hentges, WAS

