Week 17 fantasy football WR rankings:

•WR1 Michael Thomas, NO

•WR2 Julio Jones, ATL

•WR3 Davante Adams, GB

•WR4 Amari Cooper, DAL

•WR5 Courtland Sutton, DEN

•WR6 D.J. Chark, JAC

•WR7 Tyreek Hill, KC

•WR8 Breshad Perriman, TB

•WR9 D.J. Moore, CAR

•WR10 Kenny Golladay, DET

•WR11 Allen Robinson II, CHI

•WR12 A.J. Brown, TEN

•WR13 Robert Woods, LAR

•WR14 Keenan Allen, LAC

•WR15 Julian Edelman, NE

•WR16 Stefon Diggs, MIN

•WR17 Jarvis Landry, CLE

•WR18 Tyler Boyd, CIN

•WR19 Michael Gallup, DAL

•WR20 Cooper Kupp, LAR

•WR21 Adam Thielen, MIN

•WR22 Emmanuel Sanders, SF

•WR23 Sterling Shepard, NYG

•WR24 N'Keal Harry, NE

•WR25 Kenny Stills, HOU

•WR26 Tyler Lockett, SEA

•WR27 Anthony Miller, CHI

•WR28 Terry McLaurin, WAS

•WR29 Russell Gage, ATL

•WR30 Darius Slayton, NYG

•WR31 Golden Tate, NYG

•WR32 James Washington, PIT

•WR33 Tyrell Williams, OAK

•WR34 Mike Williams, LAC

•WR35 Odell Beckham Jr., CLE

•WR36 Danny Amendola, DET

•WR37 Justin Watson, TB

•WR38 T.Y. Hilton, IND

•WR39 DK Metcalf, SEA

•WR40 Greg Ward, PHI

•WR41 Deebo Samuel, SF

•WR42 John Ross, CIN

•WR43 Jamison Crowder, NYJ

•WR44 Christian Kirk, ARI

•WR45 Zach Pascal, IND

•WR46 Steven Sims Jr., WAS

•WR47 Keke Coutee, HOU

•WR48 DeVante Parker, MIA

•WR49 Tim Patrick, DEN

•WR50 Dede Westbrook, JAC

•WR51 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI

•WR52 Robby Anderson, NYJ

•WR53 Curtis Samuel, CAR

•WR54 Randall Cobb, DAL

•WR55 Chris Conley, JAC

•WR56 Corey Davis, TEN

•WR57 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI

•WR58 Hunter Renfrow, OAK

•WR59 Sammy Watkins, KC

•WR60 Allen Lazard, GB

•WR61 Cole Beasley, BUF

•WR62 Diontae Johnson, PIT

•WR63 Malik Turner, SEA

•WR64 DeAndre Carter, HOU

•WR65 Mohamed Sanu, NE

•WR66 Brandin Cooks, LAR

•WR67 Christian Blake, ATL

•WR68 Marquise Brown, BAL

•WR69 Pharoh Cooper, ARI

•WR70 Kelvin Harmon, WAS

•WR71 Albert Wilson, MIA

•WR72 John Brown, BUF

•WR73 Demarcus Robinson, KC

•WR74 Willie Snead IV, BAL

•WR75 Chris Lacy, DET

•WR76 Juju Smith-Schuster, PIT

•WR77 Alex Erickson, CIN

•WR78 Tajae Sharpe, TEN

•WR79 Kendrick Bourne, SF

•WR80 Taysom Hill, NO

•WR81 Isaiah McKenzie, BUF

•WR82 Mecole Hardman, KC

•WR83 David Moore, SEA

•WR84 Damion Ratley, CLE

•WR85 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

•WR86 Marcus Johnson, IND

•WR87 Seth Roberts, BAL

•WR88 Isaiah Ford, MIA

•WR89 Javon Wims, CHI

•WR90 Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL

•WR91 Damiere Byrd, ARI

•WR92 Robert Foster, BUF

•WR93 Vyncint Smith, NYJ

•WR94 Chris Moore, BAL

•WR95 Jakobi Meyers, NE

•WR96 Kalid Raymond, TEN

•WR97 Jarius Wright, CAR

•WR98 Miles Boykin, BAL

•WR99 Duke Williams, BUF

•WR100 Ishmael Hyman, TB

•WR101 Andy Isabella, ARI

•WR102 DaeSean Hamilton, DEN

•WR103 Bisi Johnson, MIN

•WR104 Geronimo Allison, GB

•WR105 Keelan Cole, JAC

•WR106 Zay Jones, OAK

•WR107 Cordarrelle Patterson, CHI

•WR108 Josh Reynolds, LAR

•WR109 Tre'Quan Smith, NO

•WR110 Ted Ginn Jr., NO

