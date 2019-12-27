Antonio Brown Working Out for Saints in New Orleans

Jason Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown is in New Orleans Friday for a workout with the Saints.

Brown, who has not played since being released by the Patriots after Week 2, posted a photo on his Instagram story of a free agent injury waiver, followed by a photo from inside the New Orleans locker room.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that Brown is in New Orleans for a workout and described the Saints as “doing their due diligence.”

Brown was released by the Patriots after a pair of sexual misconduct allegations. The receiver’s former trainer filed a lawsuit on Sept. 10 accusing him of raping her and a second woman, hired by Brown to create artwork for his Pittsburgh home, accused Brown of sexually inappropriate behavior in a Sept. 16 Sports Illustrated article. He later threatened the second accuser after her allegations were made public, at which point he was released by New England.

The allegations against Brown are the subject of an NFL investigation. The league has said it would likely place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list if he signs with a team this season, making it unlikely he would be able to play for the Saints this year if the team chooses to sign him.