The Browns are likely to keep Freddie Kitchens as their head coach in 2020, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Kitchens is 6–9 in his first year as Cleveland's head coach ahead of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Bengals. The Browns' brass has some "internal frustration" with the team's performance this season, though a win over Cincinnati would help secure Kitchens' status for 2020, per Breer.

"I do think Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been of a mind to keep Freddie Kitchens," Breer wrote on Friday. "But I also know there’s internal frustration with how the team has looked this year that falls back on the coaching staff. And of late, Haslam has kept his cards closer to the vest. Which means, at the very least, Kitchens and his staff will want to avoid a bad showing Sunday in Cincinnati."

It's been a tumultuous season for Kitchens and the Browns as Cleveland has fallen short of expectations in the second year of the Mayfield era. The Oklahoma product has struggled for much of 2019, dropping in completion percentage, passer rating and yards per attempt compared to his rookie season. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has scored just three touchdowns in 15 games, and his 63.3 yards per game is a career low.

Kitchens was named the Browns head coach in January. He transitioned from Cleveland's running backs coach to offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season after the Browns fired Todd Haley. Kitchens is Cleveland's sixth head coach since 2010.

The Browns travel to Cincinnati for their season finale on Sunday. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET.