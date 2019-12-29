Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. took to social media to announce his youngest child, Marlo, died on Friday. Marlo was six months old.

Jones wrote a tribute to his son "Marlito" in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo," Jones wrote. "It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us."

The Lions also showed support for Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, in a statement.

Marlo was the youngest of Jones's five children. The wide receiver started his family two weeks after his freshman-year Cal bowl game, when Marvin Jones III, now 10 years old, was born. After Marlo was introduced to the world earlier this year, Jones tweeted that the “Jones Starting 5 is complete!”

Jones, who is on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month, concluded his announcement about Marlo with a message for his late son.

"We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday," Jones said. "We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."