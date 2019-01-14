Rams vs. Saints History: All-Time Head-to-Head Results

The Rams and Saints are 6–6 in the matchup since facing off in the 2000 playoffs. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 14, 2019

The Rams and Saints will square off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LIII. The battle in the Bayou marks the most high-profile matchup between the two squads in their history, but Sunday is far from the first contest between the Rams and Saints. 

So how have the two teams fared in previous head-to-head battles? Here's the historical tale of the tape:

All-time record – Rams lead 41–33

Los Angeles has the upper hand across the last 50 years. The Rams sport a .554 winning percentage against New Orleans, including a run of eight wins in nine games from Nov. 1973 to Oct. 1976. The Saints went on a run of their own in the 1990's with six-straight wins from 1990-93. 

Playoff record – Saints lead 1–0

New Orleans snagged a victory in its lone playoff matchup vs. the Rams during the 2000 NFC wild card round. Quarterback Aaron Brooks outdueled Kurt Warner at the Louisiana Superdome with four touchdown passes in a 31-28 win. Warner threw for 365 yards in the defeat while New Orleans bottled Marshall Faulk to just 24 yards on 14 carries. 

Recent matchups – Split 6–6 since 2000 Playoffs

The matchup has been even since the postseason battle in the Superdome. New Orleans is 6–6 against the Rams since Oct. 2001. Drew Brees is 4–4 against the Rams as a member of the Saints. The most recent battle between the two teams came in November, a 45-35 Saints win in New Orleans. 

