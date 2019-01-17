Who is Singing The National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII?

When Atlanta hosts Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, one of the city's hometown stars will be taking center stage to kick off the biggest game of the NFL season.

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem before kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL and CBS announced.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," she said. "The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

Knight, an Atlanta native, rose to stardom between the 1960s and 1980s, when she dropped her best-known classics and Billboard No. 1 singles, "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For." Knight also has 11 No. 1 R&B singles, including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Knight is recognized as one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time and entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Knight joins a celebrated list of Super Bowl anthem singers, following in the footsteps of performers like Cher, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel and others.