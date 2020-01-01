Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 17 running backs for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27-point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football RB Rankings:

RB1 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. MIN

RB2 Boston Scott, PHI vs. SEA

RB3 Dalvin Cook, MIN @ NO

RB4 Devin Singletary, BUF @ HOU

RB5 Derrick Henry, TEN @ NE

RB6 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. BUF

RB7 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. BUF

RB8 James White, NE vs. TEN

RB9 Travis Homer, SEA @ PHI

RB10 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. SEA

RB11 Sony Michel, NE vs. TEN

RB12 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. TEN

RB13 Latavius Murray, NO vs. MIN

RB14 Marshawn Lynch, SEA @ PHI

RB15 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NO

RB16 Dion Lewis, TEN @ NE

RB17 Frank Gore, BUF @ HOU

