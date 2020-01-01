Fantasy Football: Wild Card Weekend RB Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27-point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.
Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?
It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.
Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football RB Rankings:
- RB1 Alvin Kamara, NO vs. MIN
- RB2 Boston Scott, PHI vs. SEA
- RB3 Dalvin Cook, MIN @ NO
- RB4 Devin Singletary, BUF @ HOU
- RB5 Derrick Henry, TEN @ NE
- RB6 Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. BUF
- RB7 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. BUF
- RB8 James White, NE vs. TEN
- RB9 Travis Homer, SEA @ PHI
- RB10 Jordan Howard, PHI vs. SEA
- RB11 Sony Michel, NE vs. TEN
- RB12 Rex Burkhead, NE vs. TEN
- RB13 Latavius Murray, NO vs. MIN
- RB14 Marshawn Lynch, SEA @ PHI
- RB15 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ NO
- RB16 Dion Lewis, TEN @ NE
- RB17 Frank Gore, BUF @ HOU
FullTime Fantasy’s Playoff Fantasy Football Contests
Play 1 or play all 3! YOU decide!
Beat Dr. Roto Playoff Challenge - FREE
Playoff Maui Madness - $25 or a 5 pack for $100