Fantasy Football: Wild Card Weekend WR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football WR Rankings:
- WR1 Michael Thomas, NO vs. MIN
- WR2 Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI
- WR3 Julian Edelman, NE vs. TEN
- WR4 DK Metcalf, SEA @ PHI
- WR5 Stefon Diggs, MIN @ NO
- WR6 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. BUF
- WR7 Adam Thielen, MIN @ NO
- WR8 Cole Beasley, BUF @ HOU
- WR9 John Brown, BUF @ HOU
- WR10 A.J. Brown, TEN @ NE
- WR11 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI vs. SEA
- WR12 Greg Ward, PHI vs. SEA
- WR13 N'Keal Harry, NE vs. TEN
- WR14 David Moore, SEA @ PHI
- WR15 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. BUF
- WR16 Corey Davis, TEN @ NE
- WR17 Mohamed Sanu, NE vs. TEN
- WR18 Kenny Stills, HOU vs. BUF
- WR19 Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. MIN
- WR20 Tajae Sharpe, TEN @ NE
- WR21 Isaiah McKenzie, BUF @ HOU
- WR22 Kalid Raymond, TEN @ NE
- WR23 Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. TEN
- WR24 Robert Davis, PHI vs. SEA
- WR25 Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. MIN
