Here are FullTime Fantasy's top 25 wide receivers for the Wild Card round of the NFL postseason.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27-point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?

It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.

Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football WR Rankings:

WR1 Michael Thomas, NO vs. MIN

WR2 Tyler Lockett, SEA @ PHI

WR3 Julian Edelman, NE vs. TEN

WR4 DK Metcalf, SEA @ PHI

WR5 Stefon Diggs, MIN @ NO

WR6 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU vs. BUF

WR7 Adam Thielen, MIN @ NO

WR8 Cole Beasley, BUF @ HOU

WR9 John Brown, BUF @ HOU

WR10 A.J. Brown, TEN @ NE

WR11 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI vs. SEA

WR12 Greg Ward, PHI vs. SEA

WR13 N'Keal Harry, NE vs. TEN

WR14 David Moore, SEA @ PHI

WR15 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. BUF

WR16 Corey Davis, TEN @ NE

WR17 Mohamed Sanu, NE vs. TEN

WR18 Kenny Stills, HOU vs. BUF

WR19 Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. MIN

WR20 Tajae Sharpe, TEN @ NE

WR21 Isaiah McKenzie, BUF @ HOU

WR22 Kalid Raymond, TEN @ NE

WR23 Jakobi Meyers, NE vs. TEN

WR24 Robert Davis, PHI vs. SEA

WR25 Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. MIN

FullTime Fantasy’s Playoff Fantasy Football Contests

Play 1 or play all 3! YOU decide!

Beat Dr. Roto Playoff Challenge - FREE

Playoff Maui Madness - $25 or a 5 pack for $100

Playoff Draft World Championship - $199