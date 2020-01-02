Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Playoff Betting Preview

NFC Wild Card playoff action begins at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with Minnesota visiting New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Vikings and Saints met during Week 1 preseason action, but did not play during the regular season. Minnesota knocked out New Orleans during the Divisional playoff round in 2018.

Spread: Saints -8 (-105) | Vikings +8 (-115)

Moneyline: Saints (-410) | Vikings (+330)

Game Total: OVER 49.5 (-110) | UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings’ Recent Form

Minnesota enters the 2020 NFL playoffs as the No. 6 seed after losing two straight to close out the season. The Vikings sat several starters during a 21-19 loss to the Chicago Bears at home last week. During a match that mattered, Green Bay rolled into Minnesota and defeated the Vikings 23-10 to claim the NFC North title during Week 15 action.

· Betting Record: SU 10-6 | ATS 9-7 | O/U 9-7

· Offense: Eighth, scoring 25.4 points per game

· Defense: Fifth, allowing 18.9 points per game

· Turnover Rank: Fifth with a +11 differential

New Orleans Saints’ Recent Form

New Orleans heads into the postseason on a three-game winning streak. The Saints closed their season on the road as they rolled over Tennessee 38-28 in Week 16 and crushed Carolina 42-10 last week. Prior to that, New Orleans defeated the Colts 34-7 and lost 48-46 to the 49ers at home. The Saints are 13-5 SU at home over the last two seasons.

· Betting Record: SU 13-3 | ATS 11-5 | O/U 9-7

· Offense: Third, scoring 28.6 points per game

· Defense: 13, allowing 21.3 points per game

· Turnover Rank: Second with a +15 differential

Fantasy Football Wild Card Weekend Studs and Duds

Comparing the top fantasy talent on both reams is a sharp betting research tool. The experts at Fulltime Fantasy Sports offer excellent content—including an in-depth look at the Saints vs. Vikings game. Also, LIVE Fantasy Football drafts are available daily. Check out the Fulltime Fantasy draft lobby to view the contests and get in on the action prior to 4:00 p.m. ET on Wild Card Saturday.

New Orleans and Minnesota Are Playoff Rivals

This is the first meeting since New Orleans won 30-20 in Minnesota during Week 8 last season. Drew Brees was held in check, as he had just 120 passing yards, with one TD and one INT, in that contest. Kirk Cousins posted 359 yards with two TDs and one INT that was returned for a touchdown by cornerback P.J. Williams. Now in New Orleans, Latavius Murray had 95 total yards and one TD for Minnesota.

These teams met twice in Minnesota during the 2017 season. Sam Bradford was the starter during the Vikings’ 29-19 Week 1 win. Dalvin Cook had 127 rushing yards and Adam Thielen hauled in nine catches for 157 yards. That was followed by the Vikings’ 29-24 victory during the 2018 Divisional playoff round. Stefon Diggs scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum on the last play of the game.

Injury Update: Running Back Concerns in Minnesota

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) hasn’t played since Week 15 but is expected to play here. Shoulder injuries are easily aggravated, so there’s no telling how long he will stay in the game. RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) hasn’t played since Week 14 but is back at practice. A key cog in the Vikings’ defensive front-seven, LB Eric Kendricks (quad) missed practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable.

New Orleans heads into this contest as one of the healthiest playoff teams. WR Michael Thomas is dealing with a mild hand injury for a second straight week, but is certain to play. FS Marcus Williams (groin) and DB Eli Apple (ankle) are questionable. The Saints picked up Janoris Jenkins from the Giants two weeks ago and he would start for Apple. New Orleans has an edge when it comes to injuries.

Vikings and Saints: Same Team Opponent Results

Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle were the same opponents for Minnesota and New Orleans this season. The Saints went 1-1 versus the Falcons and defeated the Bears, Cowboys and Seahawks. The Vikings posted wins over the Cowboys and Falcons, but lost twice to the Bears and once to the Seahawks. The Saints’ 33-27 win in Seattle stands out, as the Vikings lost 37-30 to the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Final Thoughts and Pick

Although they rank top-five in allowing 18.9 points per game, the Vikings defense is middle of the pack in total yards allowed. The Minnesota secondary, Xavier Rhodes in particular, has had coverage issues in several games this season and has given up 23 TD passes. Now the Vikings face Drew Brees, NFL receiving leader Michael Thomas and the Saints’ explosive offense on the fast track at the Superdome.

Minnesota also has to deal with Alvin Kamara. After underperforming for most of the season, Kamara stepped up with 167 total yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. Saints TE Jared Cook has also been a force recently as he has 246 receiving yards and five TDs over the last four contests. Latavius Murray and Tre’Quan Smith also need to be accounted for. The Saints offense is a nightmare for Minnesota.

New Orleans has similar numbers to Minnesota on defense, but the Vikings are as explosive on offense. While Cook is expected to suit up, he can’t be trusted to last the entire match. Plus, the Saints have allowed just 91.3 rushing yards per game this year. That puts an added burden on Kirk Cousins, who has struggled at times under big-game lights. The number is big, but lay the spread and side with the Saints.

Pick: Saints -8

Season Record: 38-56-2