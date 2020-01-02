The NFL playoffs are here, and the betting opportunities are aplenty. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season, along with each of their picks against the spread and best bets for this weekend's slate.

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist

Season Standings

Meyer: 125-108-8

Gramling: 122-111-8

Traina: 118-115-8

BEST BETS

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles: UNDER 45.5 Points

Yes, both defenses are flawed, but you'd think this total would be hovering around 40 for a few reasons. On one side, you have Russell Wilson's annual late-season swoon—Seattle has scored in the teens three of its past six games—and an injury-plagued offensive line and running back group for an offense that's built to run frequently.

Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to run out a practice squad receiving corps. These teams only combined to put up 26 points when they met in November, and that was a game that featured seven turnovers. Plus, the total has gone under in 12 of the Eagles' last 15 home games, including in all seven games against defenses allowing 5.65 or more yards per play. —Gary Gramling

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-5)

It seems like very few people want to bet the Patriots this weekend after their meltdown against the Dolphins in Week 17. To me, this is a nice buy-low spot on New England going up against a quarterback (Ryan Tannehill) and head coach (Mike Vrabel) that are making their playoff debuts.

For all the talk about this “surging” Titans team, Tennessee hasn’t beaten a full-strength team with a winning record (it beat the Texans’ backups in Week 17) since November 3. November 3! And it'll be a tough task going up against that stingy Patriots secondary for Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Co. While I’m not optimistic about the Patriots vying for another Super Bowl berth, I’ll gladly take the discounted price here in Foxborough. —Max Meyer

Season record: 33-16-2