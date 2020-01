We’ve reached the halfway point of the 2016 NFL season, and what better time to honor the top players at each position so far? Our team of NFL writers and editors each submitted their All-Pro picks for each position and the votes have been tallied to create the team presented here. Some choices were easier than others—the first of the two running backs chosen received 10 out of 10 votes, while the second got eight out of 10. But just one vote separated Matt Ryan from Tom Brady at quarterback, and Chandler Jones just missed out on being one of our four linebackers. Read on for our complete team—and note that the asterisk* indicates a unanimous selection.