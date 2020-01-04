Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

The Eagles' front seven are very strong and will force the Seahawks out of their run-first comfort zone. If Seattle wants to advance, they are going to need Wilson to have a big game with both his arm and legs.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

The Vikings' secondary has been shredded over the second half of the season and Brees will take full advantage of that fact at home. Everyone knows how good Michael Thomas is, but look for Brees to get Ted Ginn and Jared Cook involved as well.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

If any game has the best chance of becoming a high-scoring tilt, it’s the Eagles-Seahawks matchup. Wentz has done so much with a mediocre supporting cast, and it has arguably made him a better player.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

For the Titans to have any chance to beat the Patriots, they are going to need a huge game from Henry. I am envisioning close to 120 yards and at least one touchdown. If the weather is as horrendous as they expect, the Titans will need to rely on their running game even more. So should you.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders is the one player the Eagles have who is a game changer on offense. He is blessed with great speed and quickness, and he gives the offense a different dimension when he’s on the field. Even if they don’t hand him the ball every time, his mere presence is one that requires respect. He seems to be over his ankle injury, so feel free to fire him up this weekend.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Head Coach Sean McDermott and Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll have done a very good job of ramping up Singletary’s touches this season. They were careful not to overuse him early on which should keep him fresh for the playoffs. To beat the Texans, the Bills will have to run the ball effectively and throw short passes to their running backs. I think Singletary gets 20-25 touches in this game and should have 100+ total yard from scrimmage.

Wide Receivers

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Just a few weeks ago we saw Eli Manning and Darius Slayton from the Giants beat the Eagles' secondary deep on multiple plays. Now, fast forward about a month and instead of Eli and Slayton, it’s Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett in the playoffs. Which combo would you prefer to have? Lockett has been rather quiet in recent weeks but look for him to break out and have a huge game this weekend.

Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

Titans CB Logan Ryan has struggled all year in the slot, which is perfect since Brady’s top target, Edelman, resides there. The Patriots' offense is in such disarray that Edelman might be the only person who Brady trusts at this point to make a play. Some people will avoid playing Edelman due to bad weather, but bad weather favors the offensive player who knows where he is going.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

The Bills are going to try to run the ball, which makes Beasley incredibly valuable on third-and-short situations. With J.J. Watt and the Texans' defense trying to keep Josh Allen in the pocket, Allen will not have time to find John Brown downfield. Thus, he will be forced to utilize Beasley more and pepper him with targets.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Even if Zach Ertz plays, I see him being used way more as a decoy than as an impact player. Goedert has been instrumental in the Eagles’ recent success and he will have to continue to be their most targeted player if they have any chance to win.

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

The Patriots' defense will key on stopping Derrick Henry, and CB Stephon Gilmore will be shadowing WR A.J. Brown all over the field. This means that for the Titans to win, QB Ryan Tannehill will have to find one of his secondary receivers with consistency. Sadly, Corey Davis has turned into one of the most inconsistent receivers in the league, which means that the Titans will need to utilize Smith more than ever.

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

If the Vikings want to have any chance to beat the Saints, they will have to double cover WR Michael Thomas. This should leave WR Ted Ginn open on some downfield passes and Jared Cook over the middle. The Vikings LBs are aggressive, so watch for Cook to slip into open field while they try to sack Brees.