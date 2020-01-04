The Patriots are "expected to be disciplined for acknowledged gameday video violations," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England is likely to receive its punishment from the league in the next two weeks, per Schefter.

The Patriots were embroiled in controversy in December when a team-credentialed photographer was caught filming the Bengals' sideline during Cincinnati's matchup with the Browns. New England claimed the filming was done by a production staffer who was filming an episode of "Do Your Job," a web series for Patriots.com.

“When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all the footage to the league and cooperated fully," the Patriots said in a statement on Dec. 9. "We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”

New England could face fines, draft pick forfeitures and potential front-office suspensions, per Schefter. The Falcons lost a fifth-round pick and were fined $350,000 for pumping in crowd noise in 2015, a punishment Schefter cited as a potential parallel for the Patriots.

The Patriots finished the regular season with their 11th straight AFC East title at 12–4. They will host the Titans on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in the AFC Wild Card.