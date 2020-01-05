The Dallas Cowboys appear to be moving forward with a new head coaching search despite Jason Garrett remaining under contract until Jan. 14. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has already interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Garrett had at least three meetings with the Cowboys' front office including Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones but no official word has come down about a decision to part ways with the coach. On Thursday, ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys have decided to move on.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said that the Cowboys have yet to inform Garrett about their official decision.

This is the team's first coaching search since Bill Parcells retired after the 2006 season and then decided to hire Wade Phillips.

The Cowboys finished the season 8–8 and missed the playoffs. Garrett has posted an 85–67 record in his nine years as the head coach.