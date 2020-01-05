Saints Honor Late Reporter Carley McCord With Press-Box Seat at Superdome

The Saints honored late reporter Carley McCord on Saturday, reserving her a seat in the press box at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

McCord, 30, died in a plane crash in Lafayette, La. on Dec. 28. She was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger

McCord worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3, WDSU New Orleans. Her seat at the Superdome was also reserved during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Saints host the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday. New Orleans won the NFC South in 2019 at 13–3, winning the division for the third straight season. The Saints are seeking their first Super Bowl since 2009.

Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

