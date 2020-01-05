James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

While the Seahawks (11-5) have known for weeks that they would be in the playoffs, while the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) had to fight the last few weeks of the season just to secure a chance of making it into the playoffs. They did just that, winning their last four games to secure the NFC East and host Sunday’s wild-card game at home.

When: Sunday, Jan. 5

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

It’s easy to see the disparity between these two teams. The Seahawks won two more games in the regular season, but still have to go on the road to face the Eagles in what many consider the weakest division in football. These two teams met in Week 12 with the Seahawks beating the Eagles 17-9. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 200 yards, along with a touchdown and interception.

The Seahawks came close to winning the NFC West and a first round bye in last weekend’s game vs. 49ers. A pass was caught just inches short on fourth-and goal from the six-yard line and the Seahawks lost 26-21. Knowing if they won they were in, the Eagles were able to cruise to a 34-17 win over the Giants and hold off the Dallas Cowboys, who were also vying for the division title.

The Seahawks have been bit by the injury bug at the running back position, so much so that the team signed former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who hadn’t played in the NFL the entire season. He had a touchdown and ran for 34 yards last weekend. He’ll likely split time with Travis Homer, who had 62 yards on 10 carries vs. 49ers. While plenty of focus is on Wilson, and rightfully so, the rushing offense is averaging 137.5 YPG, which is fourth in the NFL.

Wilson finished the season with 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while averaging 256.9 YPG. His go-to targets on the season have been rookie DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf tallied 900 receiving yards and seven TDs, while Lockett had 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Only five teams allowed more yards to wide receivers than the Eagles, which could be something the Seahawks try to exploit.

The Eagles have been stout against the run this season though, allowing just 90.1 YPG, which is third in the NFL. Philadelphia was also fourth-best in third down defense, while the Seahawks were 16th, which marks a big advantage for the Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been relatively healthy the entire season for the first time in three years, has done the best he can with a banged up offense. His biggest threats have been tight ends Zach Ertz, who is questionable with a rib injury, and Dallas Goedert. Rookie running back Miles Sanders will have a huge role to play, though he too has battled injuries in recent weeks. He leads all rookies in yards from scrimmage, running for over 4.5 yards per carry. That’s a good number for the Eagles, with the Seahawks 22nd in the NFL in rush defense (117.7 YPG).

Ball security will be key for the Eagles too, with Seattle having 32 takeaways on the season, third in the NFL. Only three teams were better than the Eagles over the season in third down offense and the team was third in red zone offense, something the Seahawks must prevent if they hope to win the game.