Fantasy Football: Divisional Round RB Rankings From FullTime Fantasy
Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy.
Divisional Round Fantasy Football RB Rankings:
- RB1 Aaron Jones, GB vs. SEA
- RB2 Dalvin Cook, MIN @ SF
- RB3 Damien Williams, KC vs. HOU
- RB4 Mark Ingram, BAL vs. TEN
- RB5 Raheem Mostert, SF vs. MIN
- RB6 Carlos Hyde, HOU @ KC
- RB7 Derrick Henry, TEN @ BAL
- RB8 Duke Johnson Jr., HOU @ KC
- RB9 Marshawn Lynch, SEA @ GB
- RB10 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. SEA
- RB11 Travis Homer, SEA @ GB
- RB12 Matt Breida, SF vs. MIN
- RB13 Dion Lewis, TEN @ BAL
- RB14 Alexander Mattison, MIN @SF
- RB15 Darwin Thompson, KC vs. HOU
- RB16 Gus Edwards, BAL vs. TEN
- RB17 Kyle Juszczyk, SF vs. MIN
- RB18 Tevin Coleman, SF vs. MIN
- RB19 Justice Hill, BAL vs. TEN