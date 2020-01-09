When the Cowboys introduced Mike McCarthy on Wednesday, owner Jerry Jones shared how the newly-hired coach fits into his vision for the team's future.

"One of our primary goals in selecting the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys was to focus on a proven team-builder and winner. Someone who's got a proven track record of winning not only consistently, but at the highest level," said Jones, per ESPN. "[In] Mike McCarthy, we found a coach who not only checked those boxes, but also has the experience of taking an NFL team to the biggest stage, the Super Bowl, and completing the job."

McCarthy previously coached the Packers for 13 seasons, during which the team won Super Bowl XLV in 2011. Green Bay went 125–77–2 under McCarthy and reached the playoffs eight times. Dallas has not returned to the Super Bowl since they last won it in 1995.

McCarthy said he plans to bring another championship to the Cowboys.

"I'm just going to say this to the fans: The commitment will be unwavering," he said. "I won my first Super Bowl here in North Texas at AT&T Stadium. I just want to tell you I am anxious and excited to get to work on winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys."

Dallas hired McCarthy earlier this week and signed him to a five-year deal after he spent time with Jones at his house last Saturday. Jones explained how a previous family discussion impacted his hiring decision during his interview with McCarthy.

"My sister explained to my dad one time when she was explaining why she wanted to divorce," he said. "Dad loved her husband, and he said, 'What's gotten into you?' And she said, 'I don't hear bells.' He said, 'Bells? Bells? I haven't heard bells for the last 30 years.' The bottom line is that is a dad trying to advise his daughter on the right move.

"But the bottom line is, I heard bells."