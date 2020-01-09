Who's moving on to the conference championship games? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

The divisional round is here! Many people call this the best football weekend of the year, with eight teams fighting for a spot in the conference championship games.

Our crew went all chalk in the AFC, with all six of our pickers expecting to see the top two seeds move for an epic showdown in Baltimore next week. In the NFC, we have a few upset picks.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.

And here are the standings after the regular season.

