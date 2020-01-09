MMQB Staff NFL Divisional Round Picks
The divisional round is here! Many people call this the best football weekend of the year, with eight teams fighting for a spot in the conference championship games.
Our crew went all chalk in the AFC, with all six of our pickers expecting to see the top two seeds move for an epic showdown in Baltimore next week. In the NFC, we have a few upset picks.
Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Bette Marston, Associate Editor
Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.
And here are the standings after the regular season.
