NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Titans Steal Baltimore’s Soul, Niners D Overwhelms

Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened during Conference Semifinals Weekend...

Things That Made Me Giddy

The Titans Stole Baltimore’s Soul: We all pointed and laughed when Tennessee built an offense around a power running back. But what they ended up building is a team with a unique rushing element, and they supplemented it when they found a quarterback able to take advantage of play-action opportunities. Defensively they’re as well-coached as anyone—Saturday night they not only limited Lamar Jackson’s effectiveness with his legs, but forced him to make a ton of throws he’s not comfortable making (it helps that they feature one of the best secondaries in football). Apparently, it’s a formula that translates very well in January.

Derrick Henry at the Third Level: I can’t imagine anyone I envy less than a defensive back when Henry comes through with a head of steam. He is the rare running back who is a big play waiting to happen. He had 30 carries for 195 yards on Saturday night, giving him 64 carries for 377 yards (5.9 average) through two playoff games (which, by the way, would be a pace for 3,016 rushing yards over 16 games).

Yes, That 49ers Pass Rush: It was a nightmare scenario for the Vikings when Arik Armstead, the least terrifying of San Francisco’s front four, de-pantsed Brian O’Neill repeatedly in the first half. But the Vikings expected to lose the pass-protection battle. However, when their protection did hold up, Kirk Cousins rarely had anywhere to go with the ball. That Niners secondary was excellent; the lone play they gave up was an unusual jump ball (Stefon Diggs’ catch-point improvisations are something to behold) that went for the Vikings’ lone touchdown.

Tennessee Takes a Shot After the Fourth-and-1 Stop: An absolutely perfect call. After forcing the turnover on downs early in the second quarter, the Titans go with the play-action shot play, with Kalif Raymond running by Marlon Humphrey and a hapless Ravens secondary for the easy touchdown. Arthur Smith, I could kiss you.

The Richard Sherman Revival Rolls On: He was exceptional on Saturday—this time shutting down Adam Thielen—as he has been all season. It’s been incredible considering the Seahawks, the team that knew him better than anyone, thought he was done two seasons ago.

The 49ers’ Opening Drive: The play-calling was so good that, even though Jimmy Garoppolo looked jittery and put the ball in the wrong spot on a couple throws, they still went down the field with ease.

Eric Kendricks Is In Your Head: His second-quarter interception, leading directly to points in a game where points were at a premium, might have looked easy, but it was a combination of supreme instincts and supreme athleticism by a guy who is firmly in the “league’s best linebacker” conversation. Garoppolo is used to the linebacker biting a little on play-action, but Kendricks didn’t budge one bit. That was Kuechly-in-his-prime-type stuff.

Jimmy Garoppolo Navigating the Pocket: It looks like a more nimble Tom Brady back there, the way he’s feeling pressure, moving subtly, quickly re-setting then delivering the ball.

Jeffery Simmons’s Mouth Writes a Check His Butt Can Cash: Cameras caught the Titans rookie talking a whole lot to Lamar Jackson between the first and second quarters. It seemed like a bad idea to poke the best football player in the world, but, well, here we are.

* * *

Regrets

This Is a Penalty: This must be a penalty. There’s no other conclusion to be drawn. The NFL cannot be taken seriously on head safety unless they take action to legislate these completely unnecessary head shots out of the game. You do that by punishing players who deliver these hits. They chose not to do so with Jadeveon Clowney last week (and, incredibly, doubled-down by not fining Clowney). And they did it again this week on this Jeffery Simmons hit. (Also, I hate that the only replay I could find is in slo-mo, because like the Clowney hit, this looked just as egregious in real-time):

Titans Get Unprecedented Fourth-and-1 Stops: Which, literally, no one did against the Ravens during the regular season. (Also, the Ravens have yet to convert a fourth down in 2020, 0-for-4 on Saturday night.)

Lamar Jackson Throwing Outside the Numbers: Those out-breaking routes are his biggest weakness (and, arguably, his only weakness). The Titans forced him to try a lot of those throws.

Marcus Sherels Trying to Fielding Punts: Was like Mohamed Sanu trying to catch passes. Whether it was the wind, or the sun, or just “one of those days,” he was playing with fire all game until a devastating third-quarter muff gave the 49ers a first-and-goal after what looked like a big third-and-short stop by the Vikings defense.

Mark Andrews Can’t Extend: He didn’t look right all night, but the inability to bring in a high-but-not-that-high throw from Lamar Jackson in the first quarter, deflecting it into the arms of Kevin Byard, was killer.

Ravens’ Communication Breakdown: It’s always the same. They’re having a nervous breakdown. Drive them insane! (Probably, because how do your headsets go out in your own building during a playoff game?!)

Hayden Hurst Channels His Inner Coby Fleener: I don’t know what it feels like to be an NFL quarterback, but I’d assume there are few things more infuriating than a tight end not getting his head around when he’s 15 yards up the seam.

Kyle Shanahan’s Hat Choice: I spent the season trying to get used to it, but the final verdict is the red hat with the miniaturized black 49ers logo is a bad hat. The 49ers’ logo is so good, it should be worn large and proudly. Instead, Shanahan looks like he’s wearing something out of Julian Edelman’s crappy store.

NBC’s Musical Selection: It’s usually impeccable—tip of the hat for the tribute to the late Neil Peart during the first half (“Limelight,” CBS went with “Tom Sawyer,” both are fine choices but “YYZ” would have been the most correct selection). Anyway, while I realize nu metal band Trapt is local, “Headstrong” is an objectively bad song and a total outlier among NBC’s typically stellar selections. It was a tough way to go out on NBC’s final broadcast of the season.

* * *

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Tebow? More Like Derrick Henry as David Lee Roth: Might as well jump (Jump!) . . .

Jonnu Smith Is an Absolute Magician:

This Catch and Throw, Neither of Which Had Any Right Being Made:

Garoppolo Tries to Block Anthony Barr: Across the infinite multi-verses, only in ours did this scenario end up with Barr on his backside.

* * *

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Lamar Jackson’s Very Bad Day: There was the bad break on the early tipped interception and two fourth-and-inches failures. But he misread coverages, missed open receivers, and threw a whole lot of ducks on Saturday night. Anyone with a basic understanding of football knows he was the best player in the league this season (well, except for the architect of the 2011 Indianapolis Colts), but Jackson was bad on Saturday. (Some days are like that. Even in Australia.) It was also a reminder that he has some flaws in his game (throwing to the perimeter) that he'll have to clean up.

Robert Saleh Reminds Cleveland Why He Should Be Their Next Head Coach: And he could end up bringing one of Kyle Shanahan’s offensive assistants with him to run the other side of the ball. It seems like a no-brainer for the Browns, which is probably why they’ll end up tabbing, like, Rich Kotite.

What Can the Vikings Do About This Offensive Line?: All season, their offense was non-operational against teams that could create pressure without blitzing—that includes NFC contenders 49ers and Packers, who figure to have similarly stellar pass rushes next year. In other words, Minnesota’s championship window is open, but they won’t get there with a front five playing like this. They also have growing issues at the other reactionary position (cornerback, with the decline of Xavier Rhodes), and probably won’t be able to fix both in one offseason considering their tight cap situation.

