The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks are no strangers to one another during the postseason, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson leading their respective teams into playoff games against one another before. This season, the teams will meet in the divisional round, with the winner moving a step closer to reaching the Super Bowl.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Jan. 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Seattle gutted out a 17-9 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round thanks in large part to the connection between Russell Wilson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf hauled in seven passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He was Wilson’s target on the long pass play that sealed the game in the fourth quarter as well. With Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz going down with an early injury, Seattle’s defense allowed under 300 yards for the game and kept the Eagles out of the end zone.

Green Bay had a bye into the first round of the playoffs by virtue of earning the second seed in the NFC. Its last game was a dramatic Week 17 victory over the Detroit Lions, with the Packers overcoming a 14-point deficit to win 23-20. The Packers earned over 400 yards on offense in the game, including 100 on the ground from running back Aaron Jones. Green Bay will look for more of the same from Jones against a Seattle defense that has struggled against the run this season.

