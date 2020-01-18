2020 NFC Championship: 10 Fast Facts For Packers-49ers

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet in a rematch of their Week 11 game on Sunday evening with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Ahead of the game's 6:40 ET p.m. kickoff, here are 10 fast facts to get you prepared for the NFC showdown:

  • George Kittle had a quiet day in his playoff debut against the Vikings, hauling in just three passes for 16 yards. In 2019, however, Kittle led the 49ers in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,053), while adding five touchdowns.  
  • Emmanuel Sanders has emerged as a reliable pass-catcher for the 49ers since arriving in the Bay Area, hauling in 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.
  • WR Davante Adams set a new franchise postseason record with 160 receiving yards and two TDs against the Seahawks. Adams missed a month during the regular season after dealing with a turf toe injury, but still finished with 997 receiving yards. 
  • The Packers sport a below-average rushing defense as the team gave up 120 yards per game in the regular season, which was just 23rd in the league. 
  • Green Bay lost 37-8 in the regular season, but leads the matchup's all-time series 36-36-1. 

