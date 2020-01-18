2020 NFC Championship: 10 Fast Facts For Packers-49ers
The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet in a rematch of their Week 11 game on Sunday evening with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Ahead of the game's 6:40 ET p.m. kickoff, here are 10 fast facts to get you prepared for the NFC showdown:
- The 49ers' pass defense was the league's best in the regular season, giving up only 169.1 yards per game. Led in part by former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman, the team forced 12 interceptions during the regular season.
- George Kittle had a quiet day in his playoff debut against the Vikings, hauling in just three passes for 16 yards. In 2019, however, Kittle led the 49ers in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,053), while adding five touchdowns.
- The All-Pro tight end has been highly effective with the ball in his hands racking up 599 yards after the catch to lead all tight ends. Packers LB Blake Martinez will be one of the players tasked with stopping Kittle, and Martinez set a franchise single-season record for tackles with 203 in 2019.
- Emmanuel Sanders has emerged as a reliable pass-catcher for the 49ers since arriving in the Bay Area, hauling in 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.
- San Francisco rode the run game to the NFC Championship, rushing for 186 yards on 47 carries last week over Minnesota. They finished the 2019 regular season with the second-most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has multiple touchdown passes in each of his last six postseason games, extending the longest streak in franchise history. Rodgers threw for 26 TDs during the regular season, his most since 2016.
- The 13-3 Green Bay offense has a strong rushing attack of its own, as third-year running back Aaron Jones rushed for 1,084 yards, caught 49 passes for 474 yards and totaled 19 scores this season.
- WR Davante Adams set a new franchise postseason record with 160 receiving yards and two TDs against the Seahawks. Adams missed a month during the regular season after dealing with a turf toe injury, but still finished with 997 receiving yards.
- The Packers sport a below-average rushing defense as the team gave up 120 yards per game in the regular season, which was just 23rd in the league.
- Green Bay lost 37-8 in the regular season, but leads the matchup's all-time series 36-36-1.
