How Many Times Has the Super Bowl Been Played in Miami?
Super Bowl LIV will be in Miami on Feb. 6.
The city itself is no stranger to Super Bowls and has a long history of memorable madcaps.
This will be the 11th time Miami has hosted a Super Bowl which will break a tie with New Orleans (10) for the most Super Bowls played in a city.
Here's a list of the prior Super Bowl games played in Miami, grouped by the respective stadium they were played in:
Joe Robbie Stadium/Pro Player Stadium/Dolphin Stadium
XXIII - San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
XXIX - San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
XXXIII - Denver 34, Atlanta 19
XLI - Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
VLIV - New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
Orange Bowl
II - Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
III - New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
V - Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
X - Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
XIII - Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31