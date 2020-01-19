How Many Times Has the Super Bowl Been Played in Miami?

Bill Frakes

Super Bowl LIV will be in Miami on Feb. 6.

The city itself is no stranger to Super Bowls and has a long history of memorable madcaps.

This will be the 11th time Miami has hosted a Super Bowl which will break a tie with New Orleans (10) for the most Super Bowls played in a city.

Here's a list of the prior Super Bowl games played in Miami, grouped by the respective stadium they were played in:

Joe Robbie Stadium/Pro Player Stadium/Dolphin Stadium

XXIII - San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

XXIX - San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

XXXIII - Denver 34, Atlanta 19

XLI - Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

VLIV - New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17



Orange Bowl

II - Green Bay 33, Oakland 14

III - New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7

V - Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

X - Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

XIII - Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31