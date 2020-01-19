Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

FOX will broadcast the big game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. This year marks the 11th time South Florida has hosted the Super Bowl. Hard Rock Stadium–then called Dolphin Stadium–last held it in 2010 when Drew Brees and the Saints beat Peyton Manning and the Colts.

The field of Super Bowl contenders is narrowed down to four teams. The Chiefs and Titans are playing for the AFC Championship game, while the Packers and 49ers face off in the NFC Championship game. The winners of each conference title game will advance to the big game.

Last year, the Patriots beat the Rams 13–3 to claim their record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

Here's How to Watch Super Bowl LIV:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens